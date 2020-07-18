Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Money talks’ – Many Leeds United fans react to latest update from Brighton on Ben White’s future

Published

9 mins ago

on

Brighton boss Graham Potter has claimed that the Seagulls see Leeds United defender Ben White as part of their plans moving forward, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

White joined Leeds on a season-long loan last summer and has become an integral figure in Marcelo Bielsa’s side this term.

The central defender has proved a fantastic replacement for Pontus Jansson – featuring in all of the Whites’ games this term and helping them to secure promotion while keeping the most clean sheets and conceding the fewest goals in the division.

West Bromwich Albion’s defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town last night confirmed Leeds will be promoted to the Premier League this term but, speaking in a pre-match press conference, Potter outlined Brighton’s plans for White moving forward.

It doesn’t look as though the defender will be short of suitors this term as reports have suggested that Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United are all keen on him.

However, the 22-year-old is contracted at the AMEX until 2022 and judging from Potter’s recent claims it is going to be difficult to prize him away from the Seagulls.

This latest White update has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


