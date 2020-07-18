‘Money talks’ – Many Leeds United fans react to latest update from Brighton on Ben White’s future

Brighton boss Graham Potter has claimed that the Seagulls see Leeds United defender Ben White as part of their plans moving forward, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

White joined Leeds on a season-long loan last summer and has become an integral figure in Marcelo Bielsa’s side this term.

The central defender has proved a fantastic replacement for Pontus Jansson – featuring in all of the Whites’ games this term and helping them to secure promotion while keeping the most clean sheets and conceding the fewest goals in the division.

West Bromwich Albion’s defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town last night confirmed Leeds will be promoted to the Premier League this term but, speaking in a pre-match press conference, Potter outlined Brighton’s plans for White moving forward.

💬 "We see @ben6white

as part of our plan. "Everyone won, he got great experience and @LUFC

got their goal of promotion. "We rate Ben highly, I've followed his career closely, we like him a lot. "We'll see him in pre-season and he will be part of our group."#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qCZgFzDIST — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 18, 2020

It doesn’t look as though the defender will be short of suitors this term as reports have suggested that Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United are all keen on him.

However, the 22-year-old is contracted at the AMEX until 2022 and judging from Potter’s recent claims it is going to be difficult to prize him away from the Seagulls.

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

This latest White update has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Hopelessly trying to jump on the Leeds United success wagon posting this… White is staying at Leeds! — HullWhites 💙💛 (@WhitesHull) July 18, 2020

Unfortunately for you he doesnt see himself as part of your plans, he’d much rather be at a massive club and continue to learn under the best coach in the world! — F.King-Ell (@Smithdog83) July 18, 2020

He’s tasted the big time now once you play at Leeds you don’t settle for Brighton I’m afraid. Get that transfer request in Ben you know your loved at Leeds and its where you belong!! — Grant gordon (@Grantgo59128696) July 18, 2020

The fact you felt the need to post this shows how worried you are — lufc_cob (@lufc_cob) July 18, 2020

money talks — ً𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐦 (@callumlufc) July 18, 2020

@ben6white you know where you belong buddy. Not a chance you can get the success you deserve at Brighton. The weather might be better down there…but that’s about it. #staywithus pic.twitter.com/1XhOrtWzPN — Dan (@fuzzydanboy) July 18, 2020

Everyone has a price!!!!!!!! — Emma Blackwood (@emmmmmms11) July 18, 2020

Imagine doing this the day after, looks like desperation has started, sad tweet from a sad club. You know Ben White wants to be at Leeds. Hahaha🤔💛💙💛 — Katie Brough (@katiebrough1023) July 18, 2020