EFL expert Carlton Palmer cannot see why Leeds United would sell loanee Cody Drameh this summer but has admitted that "money talks in football".

Palmer believes the Hatters may be able to tempt the Yorkshire club into cashing in if they're promoted to the Premier League this season.

Cody Drameh's Leeds United future

The 21-year-old headed to Kenilworth Road on loan in January and has thrived on the right flank under Rob Edwards - featuring 14 times as he's helped them climb to third in the Championship table.

Drameh is due to head back to Leeds at the end of the season but, having managed just eight senior appearances for the Whites to date, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him beyond that.

Luton would no doubt love to re-sign the young defender and, speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer has suggested that they may be able to tempt the Elland Road outfit into a sale but revealed he feels selling him would be a mistake.

He explained: "Drameh has played regularly for Luton since his loan move in January and has impressed and excelled as a right wing-back. He is known as a right-back but has done very well for Luton in that position.

"He's a very talented young player so I can't see why Leeds would want to let him go. Should Leeds get relegated, you would assume he would get regular game time on his return but money talks in football so you never know, if Luton get promoted via the play-offs they might make a good offer and Leeds might accept it.

"We'll have to wait and see but I would be very surprised if Leeds were to let one of their bright, young players leave the football club permanently."

Cody Drameh's Leeds United contract situation

This summer, Drameh is set to enter the final 12 months of the four-year deal that he signed with Leeds in 2020.

Luke Ayling signed a new contract earlier this year, Stuart Dallas is on his way back to fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines and Rasmus Kristensen only joined the club in the summer.

Where that leaves the 21-year-old is hard to say, particularly as we don't yet know which division Leeds will be playing in next season and who the manager will be.

If they're relegated and Luton are promoted, then it's not beyond the realms of possibility that he heads to Kenilworth Road permanently - he's certainly enjoying his football there.