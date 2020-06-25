‘Money talks’ – European club plotting move for influential Leeds United figure: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Red Bull Leipzig are interested in hiring Leeds United’s technical director Victor Orta, according to reports from the Independent.

Orta has been in charge of Leeds’ transfer business since Andrea Radrizzani took over at Elland Road in 2017, proving to be influential in many key transfer deals.

The Independent, though, claim that Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig are keen on luring Orta away from West Yorkshire, following the departure of Paul Mitchell to AS Monaco.

Here, the FLW team discuss how big of a blow this could be for Leeds, and whether the Spaniard would be a good addition for the German side…

Alfie Burns

Orta has had a pretty hit and miss spell with Leeds. He’s signed some really good players for the club, but also had a few nightmare deals that haven’t reflected well on him.

However, Leeds’ fans will forever be indebt to the Spaniard for his role in bringing Marcelo Bielsa to Elland Road. He has completely transformed the club and has them on the cusp of something special.

For that reason, a lot of people will look at Orta fondly and would be sorry to see such a passionate individual leave the club.

In terms of Leipzig, he’d be a strong addition, who has a number of high-profile contacts, which will undoubtedly benefit a club with lofty ambitions.

However, I’ve got serious doubts surrounding whether he would even want that job if Leeds won promotion.

Whilst Leipzig is a big draw, Leeds in the Premier League does equal it and to be part of the unit at Elland Road looking to re-establish a fallen giant might just appeal to him.

Ned Holmes

It would be a massive blow for the Whites, there is no doubt about that.

Ahead of their potential return to the Premier League, and a summer that could be pivotal to their hopes of staying in the top flight, to lose their director of football would be a difficult pill to swallow.

Orta deserves credit for helping the Whites land Bielsa and giving him the tools to take the club close to a Premier League return.

The Spaniard has done a fantastic job at Elland Road and I think it would be a smart addition by RB Leipzig.

It would be very interesting to see what he could get done with their financial might.

Jacob Potter

This would be a huge blow for Leeds if Orta was to depart.

Having seen the documentary over recent years, Orta has a significant role in signings and the day-to-day running of the club, and he’s a figure that the Elland Road faithful will be hoping can stay with the club for years to come.

He seems to be committed to the club, and you would imagine that he’d stick around with Leeds in such a strong position to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League this season.

However, RB Leipzig are also a team heading in the right direction over in Germany, and Orta would certainly make a good addition to their setup.

Money talks these days, and Leeds need to make sure they do everything they can to keep him at the club for the foreseeable fut