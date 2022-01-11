‘Money talks’ – Bournemouth face competition from Crystal Palace, Rangers and others for striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings, and more…

Bournemouth are reportedly in the race for QPR striker Lyndon Dykes.

According to TEAMtalk, the Cherries face competition from Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, and Rangers amongst other sides.

The Scotland international has proven himself an asset for the R’s since moving to the English capital but would he be a good signing for Bournemouth and do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Can you name which club AFC Bournemouth signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Who did Bournemouth sign Nathan Ake from? Liverpool Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal

Declan Harte

Dykes would be a good signing for Bournemouth. Another option to score goals could be the difference between automatic promotion and a play-off place and Dykes can offer that alternative.

So far Dominic Solanke has been by far the Cherries’ top scorer with 18 league goals. The next highest scorer is Philip Billing with seven.

Meanwhile, Dykes has six goals for QPR so far this season and is in really good form for the club.

Having a second option off the bench or in the event that Solanke isn’t in the team could be crucial in Bournemouth’s season.

Chris Thorpe

It’s hard to look past the need they have for some adequate back for Dominic Solanke, so this would make a lot of sense.

To be successful you ideally need to have depth in the squad and I think it’s clear that Scott Parker is trying to add it this month.

I’d be shocked if they nabbed Dykes from QPR but money talks and the Cherries aren’t short of it by any means.

The R’s would want a lot for him, so I don’t think this would be an easy deal to negotiate.

Either way Bournemouth need a striker and I think it’s an area they should focus on improving moving forwards.

Toby Wilding

This could be a smart piece of business from AFC Bournemouth if they can get it done.

While Dominic Solanke has been excellent for the Cherries so far this season, you do feel that any injury to him would leave them badly short of an option at centre-forward.

Dykes would obviously fill that role and having become an increasingly reliable goalscorer at Championship level during his time with QPR, he could be a more than useful candidate to fill that role.

As well as strengthening their own squad, Bournemouth signing Dykes would also weaken a possible promotion rival in QPR, meaning this does look like a deal well worth trying to complete for the Cherries, for a number of reasons.