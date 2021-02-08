‘Money mercenary’, ‘Good riddance’ – Many Stoke City fans react to player news

Badou Ndiaye’s expected Stoke City exit has been confirmed.

Whilst the Potters are yet to officially announce the deal, Stoke on Trent Live confirmed that the Senegalese man has been unveiled by Al Ain in Saudi Arabia.

Ndiaye joined Stoke from Galatasaray three years ago, but was unable to save the club from being relegated to the Championship in his first season.

The midfielder has returned to Turkey on three occasions since his move to England – enjoying time on loan with Galatasaray and Trabzonspor before spending the first-half of this season on loan at Fatih Karagumruk, where he managed three goal for the Turkish outfit.

However, Ndiaye has secured an 18-month deal in Saudi Arabia and is likely to have played his final game for the Potters – with the 30-year-old’s Stoke contract expiring in the summer of 2022.

Ndiaye featured just 27 times in the Championship for Stoke – with his final appearance coming more than in a defeat at Hull City more than 14 months ago.

Here’s how the Bet365 faithful have been reacting on Twitter to Ndiaye’s departure:

Good riddance to one of many Hughes players with a poor attitude. — johnsharrock7 (@johnsharrock71) February 7, 2021

Money mercenary good riddance — Swif’ Nick 🏍💨 (@SwifNick37) February 7, 2021

Good riddance — Lord Britannia UTMP (@stokofano) February 7, 2021

Good riddance to bad rubbish — mick brannigan (@stokespike) February 7, 2021

Thank God this particular saga is over.

Probably a very good player, seemingly a pretty poor attitude, definitely a very bad signing.

One down, several more to go.

Not one to actually celebrate, but worth a sigh of relief – a sad indictment of the transfer team. https://t.co/QmsxueFKgQ — Stokie'73 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@potter2207) February 7, 2021

Bye bye Badou https://t.co/6BllF02682 — Stoke Loud & Proud (@StokeLoudProud) February 7, 2021

Good riddance if I never see him again it will be too soon — John Jackson (@Thejack65) February 8, 2021