Sky Bet Championship

‘Money mercenary’, ‘Good riddance’ – Many Stoke City fans react to player news

Published

6 mins ago

on

Badou Ndiaye’s expected Stoke City exit has been confirmed.

Whilst the Potters are yet to officially announce the deal, Stoke on Trent Live confirmed that the Senegalese man has been unveiled by Al Ain in Saudi Arabia.

Ndiaye joined Stoke from Galatasaray three years ago, but was unable to save the club from being relegated to the Championship in his first season.

The midfielder has returned to Turkey on three occasions since his move to England – enjoying time on loan with Galatasaray and Trabzonspor before spending the first-half of this season on loan at Fatih Karagumruk, where he managed three goal for the Turkish outfit.

However, Ndiaye has secured an 18-month deal in Saudi Arabia and is likely to have played his final game for the Potters – with the 30-year-old’s Stoke contract expiring in the summer of 2022.

Ndiaye featured just 27 times in the Championship for Stoke – with his final appearance coming more than in a defeat at Hull City more than 14 months ago.

Here’s how the Bet365 faithful have been reacting on Twitter to Ndiaye’s departure:


