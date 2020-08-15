‘Money grabbing snake’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react as ex-player nears new club

Lyle Taylor is reportedly close to joinging Nottingham Forest, sources say.

Pete O’Rourke was one of the sources to confirm the news yesterday, that the ex-Charlton Athletic forward was undergoing a medical at Championship side Nottingham Forest ahead of a proposed free transfer.

Taylor, 30, has been without a club since the end of June after failing to reach new terms at The Valley, and in-turn refusing to play for Charlton in any of the games after the restart.

He’d managed 11 goals in 22 Championship appearances last season. The Montserrat man struggled with injury, missing large parts of the first-half of the campaign.

But he showed he can score goals at Championship level and following Charlton’s relegation, Forest have been one of several clubs monitoring Taylor’s situation.

Charlton fans though haven’t taken too warmly to the news of Taylor’s medical at Forest – see what they had to say about the news on Twitter last night:

My thoughts go out to #nffc fans on this news. — Ben #SaveCAFC #ESIOut (@hxntcafc) August 14, 2020

Lyle has failed the medical. Lack of a backbone apparently. — liam #SaveCAFC (@AddickLiam) August 14, 2020

Scores a lot from penalty spot, poor touch on the ball and frightened of getting injured. You'll get what you paid for – not a lot!! — Graham Russell (@gargar272) August 14, 2020

Relegated Charlton by refusing to play so he could seal his dream move,… to the same league?!?! Only ever about the dirty dollar. 🤮 — Lennon (@felipe0869) August 14, 2020

The deal has fallen through. The medical concluded that Lyle is indeed a snake and is likely to strangle you when your backs turned — Rob (@CAFCChappers) August 14, 2020

Have him lads, worst attitude in football — Rheas (@smit112) August 14, 2020

Are Forest really going to pay Lyle Taylor the sort of life changing money that was worth being vilified and forever remembered as a money grabbing snake? Or did the bigger clubs get cold feet when they realised he's only in it for himself? #cafc — Stuart Loversidge (@StuLoversidge) August 14, 2020

Lyle Taylor refused to play for us to get his life changing move to…. Nottingham Forest 🤣🤣 Forest fans wont care but there is only one reason he has gone there, the life changing money he is about to get not for the move. Absolute snake. #cafc — Jimmy Hart (@JimmyHart_) August 14, 2020