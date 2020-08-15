Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Money grabbing snake’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react as ex-player nears new club

Published

1 hour ago

on

Lyle Taylor is reportedly close to joinging Nottingham Forest, sources say.

Pete O’Rourke was one of the sources to confirm the news yesterday, that the ex-Charlton Athletic forward was undergoing a medical at Championship side Nottingham Forest ahead of a proposed free transfer.

Taylor, 30, has been without a club since the end of June after failing to reach new terms at The Valley, and in-turn refusing to play for Charlton in any of the games after the restart.

He’d managed 11 goals in 22 Championship appearances last season. The Montserrat man struggled with injury, missing large parts of the first-half of the campaign.

But he showed he can score goals at Championship level and following Charlton’s relegation, Forest have been one of several clubs monitoring Taylor’s situation.

Charlton fans though haven’t taken too warmly to the news of Taylor’s medical at Forest – see what they had to say about the news on Twitter last night:


