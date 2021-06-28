Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Money grabber’, ‘Massive shame’ – These Birmingham City fans react as Leeds United swoop for attacker

Birmingham City have announced that Amari Miller has signed a professional contract with Leeds United.

The attacker was highly-rated at St. Andrew’s and he was given a few opportunities by Lee Bowyer towards the end of the previous campaign.

However, with his contract expiring, there were doubts about the long-term future of the 18-year-old and it’s been apparent in the past week or so that a move to Elland Road was on the cards.

Official confirmation of the switch arrived this evening, with Miller poised to link up with the Whites U23 side initially.

As you would expect, this news was a blow for all connected to Blues, as there had been a hope the youngster could break through into the first-team from the academy, as the likes of Nathan Redmond, Demarai Gray and Jude Bellingham have done in recent years.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


