‘Money grabber’, ‘Massive shame’ – These Birmingham City fans react as Leeds United swoop for attacker

Birmingham City have announced that Amari Miller has signed a professional contract with Leeds United.

Amari Miller has chosen to take up a professional contract with Leeds United. We wish him the best of luck for the future. pic.twitter.com/JT1qc4Dv3X — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) June 28, 2021

The attacker was highly-rated at St. Andrew’s and he was given a few opportunities by Lee Bowyer towards the end of the previous campaign.

However, with his contract expiring, there were doubts about the long-term future of the 18-year-old and it’s been apparent in the past week or so that a move to Elland Road was on the cards.

Official confirmation of the switch arrived this evening, with Miller poised to link up with the Whites U23 side initially.

As you would expect, this news was a blow for all connected to Blues, as there had been a hope the youngster could break through into the first-team from the academy, as the likes of Nathan Redmond, Demarai Gray and Jude Bellingham have done in recent years.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Money grabber — Michael Williams (@mickey8150) June 28, 2021

Surprised he didn't want to prove himself at championship level before taking the leap to a premier League club? — Jordan Rose (@Jordanrose987) June 28, 2021

Replies to this are really disappointing. Nobody knows whether he’s a snake or not, but they’re choosing to assume so. Good luck Amari — ToweringZigic (@ToweringZigic) June 28, 2021

Unproven, head turned by money! Better off without if he doesn't want to stay. — Matt Butlin (@MattieBluenose) June 28, 2021

Fair play to the lad. Obviously head has been turned by the money but who can blame him. Good luck to him and hopefully we’ve received a tidy little sum. Move on #bcfc — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) June 28, 2021

Massive shame that. He’ll be playing youth football when he could have been getting experience in the first team. — Simmo🤩 (@Simmoo24) June 28, 2021

All the best, I do hope he does well but I’m really confused… he literally played about 10 minutes and leaves us for a club where he won’t get game time… just seems really odd 🙄 — Mr Birmingham 17/20 (@stellytalks) June 28, 2021