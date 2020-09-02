‘Money could well talk here’ – Watford identify Swansea City player they want to sign: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford are eyeing up a transfer deal for Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes, as per Wales Online.

Vladimir Ivic’s Hornets side are eyeing up the Swans captain as a potential replacement for Abdoulaye Doucoure who is closing in on a move to Premier League side Everton.

Grimes played a fundamental role in Steve Cooper’s Swansea side last season as they reached the Championship play-offs, and the Swans are likely to be reluctant to let one of their prized assets to leave with the season so close to kicking off.

So, would Grimes be a good addition for Watford? Can you see Swansea letting him go?

The team here at FLW take a look….

George Harbey

It would be a real coup for Watford to land a captain of a Championship side, especially given how well both Grimes and Swansea performed last season under Steve Cooper.

Grimes’ game has really developed and really matured over the past couple of seasons, and it’s rare to see a 25-year-old captain a promotion-challenging side. That speaks volumes about his character and his qualities both on and off the pitch, and he’d be a very positive addition to a Watford side that need picking up following their relegation from the Premier League.

He’s a quality midfielder at Championship level and registered seven assists from the heart of midfield last season, so if he is a direct replacement for Abdoulaye Doucoure, then it would be interesting to see if he picked up more goals and assists playing in a more advanced midfield role.

Grimes is undoubtedly an important player for the Swans, but after bringing in Korey Smith on a free transfer following his departure from Bristol City, as well as Morgan Gibbs-White on loan from Wolves, there is competition for places in midfield and Grimes will have to work hard to keep his place in the team.

In that respect, it wouldn’t be so much of a surprise to see Swansea let him leave, although selling him to a potential promotion rival would be a risk for sure.

Ned Holmes

It’s difficult to see the Swans offloading such a key man to potential promotion rivals, in my eyes.

I like Watford’s thinking here as they look for a player that is proven at Championship level but it may be tough to prize him away from the Swans.

Grimes has missed just one league game for the South Wales club in the last two seasons and wore the captain’s armband last year.

He’s integral to the way Steve Cooper’s side play and pulls the strings from midfield, so he’s not a man they’ll want to lose.

On top of that, with it seeming increasingly unlikely that either Conor Gallagher or Rhian Brewster will be back this season, the Swans surely can’t afford to lose another key performer.

George Dagless

I think this could be a top signing.

If and when Abdoulaye Doucoure leaves the club Watford will need midfield recruits and though they are different players in many ways, I think Grimes would be a good signing for the Hornets.

He’s one of Swansea’s best players, though, and I am sure that they will be doing all they can to keep him.

Money could well talk here as Watford have a bit more to offer financially than Swansea and the Swans could well take the cash, but I am sure they’ll hold out for as much as they can.

If I’m Matt Grimes, though, I think I’d be tempted to stay put anyway this season – I really like the look of Swansea and what they could do this coming campaign.