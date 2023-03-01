“Money always talks” – Pundit reacts as Nottingham Forest plot transfer raid on Norwich City

Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old has started 21 Championship games for the Canaries this season and is currently being considered by the Premier League outfit ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Norwich currently sit just outside of the play-off positions and will be striving to secure an immediate Premier League return during what remains of this season, something that could play a significant role in how this situation plays out.

Sharing his thoughts on the Norwich defender amidst this interest coming from the Reds, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I think he’s a very good player. I’ve seen him play on several occasions. He’s very accomplished and very comfortable on the ball.

“He’s already made 40 appearances at a very young age in the Championship for Norwich and has been capped five times already for the Republic of Ireland.

“Forest, they were watching him, along with a lot of Premier League clubs at the weekend but Norwich are closing in on a play-off spot, and if they go up through the play-offs, I can’t see them letting a young player like that go.

“Norwich are in a good position financially. Of course, money always talks but I think this situation will be decided by which league Norwich find themselves in come the end of the season.”

The verdict

A player with incredibly high potential, it is no surprise that Forest, as well as other Premier League clubs, are keeping an eye on him.

He has proven to be physically dominant, defensively intelligent and a technically-gifted centre-back and ticks the majority of boxes there are to tick for prospective buyers.

Possessing a contract that does not expire until the summer of 2026, Norwich will be in a terrific situation regarding Omobamidele’s situation regardless of whether or not promotion is achieved.

They will be able to hold a valuation that will not need to budge for at least a couple of years when the summer comes around.