Highlights Ipswich Town's goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky has been in terrific form this season, with nine clean sheets in 26 Championship matches.

Hladky's performance has caught the attention of Scottish giants Celtic, who are reportedly interested in signing him.

While losing Hladky would be a blow for Ipswich, it may not be the end of the world as they have other options and he could be replaced with a younger goalkeeper if they get promoted to the Premier League.

Ipswich Town to many have been the surprise package of the Championship this season, as despite some predicting them to do well following their second-placed League One finish in 2022-23, they currently find themselves in second position in the second tier.

Many of Kieran McKenna's squad have stepped up a level admirably, and one of those who has been given a surprise chance to impress is goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

Hladky was signed in 2021 by Paul Cook after impressing massively for Salford City in League Two, but after starting as his first-choice, he was quickly displaced by another signing from that year in Christian Walton.

Since October 2021, Hladky had to sit back and watch Walton be one of the best goalkeepers in League One, but an injury to the towering stopper in pre-season saw McKenna give his understudy a chance - and it's one that he took in his stride.

Playing in all 26 Championship matches so far this season, Hladky has kept nine clean sheets and aside from perhaps the defence letting him down in recent matches, he has been one of the best goalkeepers in the entire division.

Vaclav Hladky's Ipswich Town Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 26 Clean Sheets 9 Goals Conceded Per Game 1.3 Saves Per Game 2.5 Saves Made 66 Goals Prevented 1.49 Touches Per Game 45.2 Pass Accuracy 84% Clearances Per Game 1.2 Stats Correct As Of January 2, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Hladky's renewed form though has seen other clubs take notice despite his advancing years, and according to iSport - a publication from his native Czech Republic - the stopper is wanted by Scottish giants Celtic.

The goalkeeper of course played north of the border already for St. Mirren, where he proved to be one of the best players in his position in the Scottish Premiership, and nearly four years after departing for England, he is wanted once more by the Hoops.

Palmer: Hladky should stay at Ipswich for potential Premier League glory - but money talks

Whilst Celtic might be an attractive proposition for some players, Hladky should be looking to remain at Portman Road to get the Tractor Boys over the line and into the Premier League, according to former England international Carlton Palmer.

"A lot of Ipswich Town players are attracting interest from other clubs, which is hardly surprising given their success over the last 18 months," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"I believe 11 Ipswich players could sign a pre-contract agreement elsewhere in January, and Celtic are reportedly keen on signing Ipswich's Czech international goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

"Vaclav, who is 33, is out of contract at the end of the season.

"Ipswich are in a strong position with the players they have out of contract at the end of the season - the players will keep performing because they want to get promoted to the Premier League and back-to-back promotions would put them in Ipswich folklore for years to come, and whether they sign new contracts or not, other clubs will be interested in them on frees and they can command good salaries.

"For Ipswich, who did not make wholesale changes upon getting promoted to the Championship, it gives them a chance, should they achieve promotion to the Premier League, to let players go that they don't think will be good enough at that level.

"The only issue is if players heads get turned speaking to other clubs, such as Vaclav, in this case he could sign a pre-contract with Celtic in January.

"For me, personally, achieving back-to-back promotions to the Premier League is a huge pull, but with agents and players, money always talks."

Ipswich Town losing Hladky to Celtic wouldn't be the end of the world

Hladky has been in fine form for Ipswich this season, and given he's showed his talents in Scotland in the past, it's no surprise that Brendan Rodgers would want to add him to his squad on the cheap.

Celtic are in European competition every single season, so it would not be a surprise if Hladky's head is turned, whether it is on a pre-contract deal or an immediate transfer.

And despite being 33 years old, Hladky could still provide competition for Joe Hart, who is three years his senior.

There may be an idea in Hladky's head as well that if Ipswich do get to the Premier League, they may replace him with someone younger in-between the sticks, and with Walton as backup as well, it's not like he would be the biggest miss in the world despite his recent form.

Should Hladky decide he wants to move to Celtic therefore, it would not be the end of the world for McKenna and co.