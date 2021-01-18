‘Monday’s don’t get better than this’ – Many Hull City fans react as significant player update is announced

The contract saga of Keane Lewis-Potter at Hull City has finally ended, with the talented youngster signing a new deal until 2023, with the club holding the option of a further years extension.

Lewis-Potter emerged as a rising star in the Championship last season, making 21 appearances and scoring two goals and was one of the only positives in the Tigers’ relegation to League One, and he handled filling the boots of Kamil Grosicki and Jarred Bowen just fine.

The 19-year-old had been more of a regular starter for Hull this season, scoring five times in 18 games from the left wing but after missing three games in November due to having to self-isolate, he was dropped to the bench and hasn’t started a game since.

That was because of a contract stand-off between Lewis-Potter, his representatives and the club, with Lewis-Potter since making eight-straight league appearances as a substitute.

McCann branded the whole situation as ‘ridiculous‘ over the weekend and blasted the player’s agent, but there is finally light at the end of the tunnel with all parties agreeing to terms after months of talks.

Hull fans are absolutely delighted that the hometown hero has decided to commit his future to the club – at least for the next few years anyway – and have been reacting to the news on Twitter.

Glad that there's been a resolution, but Jesus Christ City have played the whole situation awfully! — Elliot (@E_Clifford139) January 18, 2021

Monday’s don’t get better than this! 🤩 — Tom Griffin🎗 (@_journotom) January 18, 2021

Blimey, that was as painful as watching us defend a 1-0 lead… And we don't normally keep hold of them!! 😬

Now let's have some goals lad! 👍 — Dr Hoffmann of Stuttgart (@MickleDJ) January 18, 2021

Excellent news! Get him straight into the team tomorrow, the league ain’t ready 🐯 — Matthew Garner 🎗 (@MattGarner2001) January 18, 2021

Buzzing with this I can't stop smiling — Joel Robinson (@joel_robin5on) January 18, 2021

get in, great business — Harrison Hewitt (@harrisonh2104) January 18, 2021

Beautiful 😍 — Harvey (@harveyhcafc) January 18, 2021

ANNOUNCE PROMOTION — Owsty (@OwstyHcafc) January 18, 2021

Now start giving the poor lad some game time https://t.co/fIzMG0ZTbN — jack beaumont (@Jackboh1998) January 18, 2021

He’s been treated so unfairly honestly disgusting from the club. https://t.co/7kF7K6q2n2 — Mr Fantastic🦊✨ (@langrick_jacob) January 18, 2021

Announce the league title https://t.co/tJjgq5HlwR — Gorby (@jgorbz) January 18, 2021