Moncur, Kyprianou: All the latest Leyton Orient transfer news

Following a rollercoaster of a season last time out, Leyton Orient will be striving to compete at the top end of League Two when the new campaign begins in a month.

The O’s finished the fourth-tier campaign in 13th place, 20 points above the drop zone and 19 points from the play-offs.

Showing glimpses of real promise during the 21/22 season, Leyton Orient will be looking to find a level of consistency when the campaign begins in late July.

With Richie Wellens having his first full summer in charge of the London club, he will be looking to assemble a squad that could challenge for promotion.

Here, we take a look at the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding the O’s…

Leyton Orient confirm George Moncur signing

Leyton Orient have welcomed George Moncur to The Breyer Group Stadium yesterday, with the former Hull City man penning down a three-year deal.

Departing Hull with the Tigers recently being taken over by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali, it appears that the club are heading in a different kind of direction.

Prior to his Hull move, Moncur played more regularly in the Championship with Luton Town, helping to fire the Hatters to League One promotion during the 2018/19 campaign.

Moncur’s younger brother, Freddy, progressed through the academy ranks at Leyton Orient, featuring nine times at first-team level.

A player who certainly has the ability to play a starring role for the London club during this upcoming campaign, this looks like one of the best League Two deals that have been completed thus far.

Hector Kyprianou joins Peterborough United

Exciting Leyton Orient midfielder Hector Kyprianou signed for Peterborough United last week, with the 21-year-old penning down a three-year deal for the club who were relegated from the Championship last time out.

The technically gifted midfielder, who has also displayed excellent out-of-possession abilities, appeared 38 times for the O’s last season, proving to be an integral member of the squad.

The midfielder leaves having generated the League Two outfit an undisclosed fee, and whilst expected to leave a void in a holding midfield role, Leyton Orient can use the funds to strengthen other areas of the pitch.