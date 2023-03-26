Burnley and Sheffield United will face a battle to land Motherwell wing-back Max Johnston this summer after it was revealed that a host of top-flight clubs in Europe are tracking the player.

The 19-year-old has emerged as a real talent for the Scottish Premiership side, featuring regularly in 2023, and his performances have caught the eye, with the teenager scoring once and registering two assists in ten games.

Despite his promise, Johnston is out of contract at Fir Park in the summer, and there has been plenty of interest in the player. The likes of Luton Town, Cardiff City and Sheffield United had been linked with the youngster earlier this year, whilst it’s been stated recently that Burnley want Johnston ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Yet, in a fresh development from Fabrizio Romano, it appears the right-sider will have offers from across Europe, as he confirmed that clubs from France, Germany and Italy are keeping tabs on Johnston, who he adds will definitely leave when his deal expires in the coming months.

“Scottish talented fullback Max Johnston will leave Motherwell in the summer - as many clubs are already showing interest. AS Monaco, Augsburg and Udinese are among clubs keen on signing Johnston, but the race is still open.”

Even though he is running his deal down, Motherwell will be entitled to compensation for the player, due to his age. However, that’s only going to be a small amount, as per the FIFA rules.

Regardless of any upcoming transfer, Johnston will finish the current campaign with Motherwell, who are in a battle to stay up. He has represented Scotland U21s during the current international break.

The verdict

This is a concerning update for the Championship clubs who are interested in Johnston as he will obviously be tempted by some of the clubs that have now been mentioned. He will have also seen Scottish youngsters move abroad and do well, so it’s a path he may want to follow.

Perhaps the obvious advantage to moving to England is he may be closer to the first-team initially, particularly if he joins a side in the Championship.

Either way, it appears Johnston is going to have a big decision to make on his future in the summer, and whoever does land the right-back will be getting an exciting player with the potential to improve.

