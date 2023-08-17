Highlights Leicester City have lost key players like James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, as well as Youri Tielemans to Aston Villa, making it a blow for the team.

Under new management, Leicester City has been proactive in finding replacements and strengthening their squad.

There is interest from Monaco to sign Leicester City's striker Patson Daka, and his departure from the club seems imminent.

Unsurprisingly, Leicester City have lost a whole host of players this summer in the aftermath of their relegation from the Premier League.

In James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, they have lost their two finest and most prized assets by some distance, while the free transfer departure of Youri Tielemans- who soon joined Aston Villa- arrives as an uncompensated blow, too.

Further down the pecking order, various squad players have also left the East Midlands over the summer in the form of Ayoze Perez, Daniel Amartey and Caglar Soyuncu.

On the other hand, Leicester have been proactive under the new management of Enzo Maresca to source replacements and, in turn, successfully send their promotion ambitions into take-off at the very first opportunity.

They have now welcomed six fresh faces to the King Power Stadium, and given that the transfer window closes its doors until January at the end of this month, you can expect further action on both fronts.

Ahead of Leicester's season opener in the M69 derby showdown at home to Coventry City, Maresca told the Leicester Mercury: "About the market, my situation is like the rest of managers’ situation, until it’s closed, many things can happen.

"In our case, for sure our squad is not close, it’s not finished.

"Players have left, and there’s five new players. It’s a work in progress, for sure, we have too many

"For sure some of them will leave."

And the first of those could well turn out to be striker Patson Daka, who has recently earned interest from Monaco.

Monaco transfer interest in Leicester City's Patson Daka

According to French outlet L'Equipe, Monaco have initiated negotiations to bring Daka to the Louis II Stadium before the window concludes.

It comes alongside their believed interest in current-Arsenal and one-time Middlesbrough loanee Folarin Balogun, who has enjoyed a vast upturn in fortunes following his spell on Teesside.

Daka is said to be enthusiastic about the club's project, in which Monaco will be looking to threaten the higher echelons of French football once again after missing out on a place in Europe last term.

They have already recruited from the Championship this summer, swiping defender Mohammed Salisu from Foxes' promotion rivals Southampton for a reported figure of £17m.

How has Patson Daka performed for Leicester City?

Daka was signed from Salzburg by Brendan Rodgers in the summer of 2021 in a move that, at time, represented a serious statement of intent from the Foxes.

The Zambian international attacker had emerged among Europe's very hottest striking properties during his time in Austria, where he scored 68 times from 125 outings and found the back of the net with regularity in continental competition.

But, by and large, he has been unable to translate such rich goalscoring form into English football.

He has returned just 15 strikes in 74 matches for Leicester across all competitions over the course of his two-year stay with the club to date, and has seemingly never been consistency fancied by any of his managers, either.

Will Patson Daka leave Leicester City this summer?

It is a departure that certainly feels imminent, be it to Monaco or elsewhere.

Daka has no shortage of suitors and has also appeared on the transfer radar of Everton, who pipped the Foxes to survival in the top-flight.

And, rather tellingly, he is yet to get on the pitch in a competitive capacity thus far under Maresca, having been an unused substitute for matches against both Coventry and Burton Albion.

Make no mistake about it, seeing Daka at Leicester beyond the transfer deadline would come as a huge shock.