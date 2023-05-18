Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Notts County could challenge at the top of League Two next season after their promotion from the National League.

The Magpies secured promotion in a dramatic play-off final victory over Chesterfield at Wembley on Saturday, winning 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time.

Luke Williams' side accumulated 107 points in the regular season and scored 117 goals in their 46 league games, but incredibly missed out on the title to Wrexham.

The 42-year-old predicted that Wrexham would be a "comfortable" League Two side, but believes his side will compete on their return to the Football League after a four-year absence.

"We went toe-to-toe with them so we have reason to be confident," Williams told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"We look at the example of Stockport, who were a terrific team in the National League, and have made a brilliant campaign [in League Two this season]. That's given us confidence because we feel we've been an impressive team at the level.

"But nothing is ever as simple as that and we will have to work extremely hard and take nothing for granted and prepare for something that's going to be very, very challenging."

Williams' work has not gone unnoticed, with journalist Alan Nixon reporting that he is under consideration by Reading as they search for a new manager following their relegation to League One.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed his delight that the Magpies are back in the Football League and believes that could potentially challenge for back-to-back promotions.

"I'm so pleased they got promoted through the play-off final at Wembley," Palmer said.

"Unbelievable points tally, I think momentum is with them so I think they could do really well again next season.

"Good recruitment in the summer and I think they can challenge for promotion in League Two next season."

How will Notts County do in League Two?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Notts will be successful in League Two.

As Palmer says, momentum is with the Magpies and there are plenty of teams who have been promoted from the National League and then immediately challenged in the fourth tier, with Stockport County the latest example.

Williams has built a side that plays attractive, attacking football, while also instilling character and a winning mentality in his squad.

The club's recruitment has been excellent in recent years, identifying talent such as Macaulay Langstaff, Ruben Rodrigues and Cedwyn Scott, so it would be no surprise to see them bring in more shrewd additions this summer.

There may be some question marks over whether star striker Langstaff can replicate his prolific form at a higher level and the reported interest in Williams will be a concern, but there is no doubt that the Magpies will be competitive next season.