Molyneux, Norwood, Connolly: All the latest Bristol Rovers transfer news

Securing promotion back to League One in dramatic fashion, Joey Barton will be looking to assemble a squad at Bristol Rovers that will be able to thrive in the third-tier next season.

The Gas will not just be looking to escape the League One drop when the new campaign gets underway, they will also be eager to push on up the table as far as possible.

Whilst we wait to see how the summer plays out for Barton and his side, and how the new season begins, here, we take a look at all the latest Bristol Rovers transfer news…

Luke Molyneux

Latest Doncaster Rovers signing Luke Molyneux revealed to the Doncaster Free Press that there was interest coming from Bristol Rovers and MK Dons before he penned down a deal at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The former Hartlepool United winger enjoyed an excellent season in the fourth-tier, and despite attracting the attention of the aforementioned League One clubs, he remains in League Two.

Not wanting to wait around, and looking to get back for pre-season, Molyneux hinted that Doncaster was the best opportunity for what he was hoping to achieve.

James Norwood

Bristol Rovers are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Ipswich Town forward James Norwood, as per a report from Football Insider.

The 31-year-old is set to become a free agent when his contract at Ipswich expires tomorrow, with the Gas leading the race for his signature.

Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle have all registered interest in Norwood during this transfer window, meaning it would be a real coup.

James Connolly

Bristol Rovers completed the impressive permanent capture of Cardiff City’s James Connolly last week, as confirmed via the club website.

Emerging as the club’s third new signing as they gear up for their League One return, Connolly penned down a three-year deal with the Gas.

The 20-year-old centre-back featured 24 times in League Two last time out, forming an excellent working relationship with Connor Taylor.