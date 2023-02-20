Molumby starts: The West Brom XI that Corberan should field v Watford tonight

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship this evening when they head to Vicarage Road to face Watford.

After suffering a 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City earlier this month, Albion were forced to settle for a point in their showdown with Blackburn Rovers last Wednesday.

Currently 10th in the Championship, the Baggies will move above Watford in the standings if they secure all three points on their travels.

Given that the Hornets are also vying for a place in the play-offs this season, Albion know that they will have to be firing on all cylinders tonight.

Having witnessed his side’s display against Blackburn, it will be interesting to see whether West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan opts to make any significant alterations to his starting eleven tonight.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Albion could line up against Watford…

Corberan may opt to revert back to the 4-2-3-1 formation for this particular fixture.

Goalkeeper Josh Griffiths was handed his first league start against Blackburn and is expected to retain his place in the side tonight.

Erik Pieters and Dara O’Shea will be tasked with providing defensive cover for Griffiths in their centre-back positions.

Conor Townsend and Darnell Furlong meanwhile are set to feature in the full-back positions for West Brom this evening.

Whereas Okay Yokuslu is expected to keep his place in the side, fellow midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah could be replaced by Jayson Molumby.

Chalobah may not be fit enough to start this fixture as he only returned to training on Friday and thus Corberan may opt to deploy him as a substitute.

Molumby produced an impressive cameo display against Blackburn as he scored for West Brom in this fixture and recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.12.

Having made 112 appearances in the Championship during his career, the midfielder will unquestionably be confident in his ability to deliver the goods this evening.

Grady Diangana could be given the chance to impress on the left-hand side of the pitch while Jed Wallace is set to feature on the right for West Brom.

John Swift will play in a more advanced central role behind striker Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Thomas-Asante has managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions for West Brom this season in all competitions and will be aiming to add to this tally tonight.

