Molumby starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Sheff Utd on Saturday

Carlos Corberan faces a tough first game in charge of West Bromwich Albion as Sheffield United head to The Hawthorns on Saturday.

The Spaniard was appointed as the Championship club’s new head coach this week, with the announcement coming more than a fortnight after Steve Bruce was sacked.

He’s tasked with taking Albion back up the table ahead of the winter World Cup break next month and his first chance to do so comes against the Blades on Saturday.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side emerged as early frontrunners in the Championship but have stuttered of late and will arrive in the West Midlands on a six-game winless run.

We’ve highlighted the XI Corberan may name as he looks to ensure that run continues…

Coberan favoured a 3-4-3 at Huddersfield Town and it would be no surprise to see him opt for that formation with Albion as well – particularly as it should match up well against the Blades.

Alex Palmer has established himself as the first choice in goal in recent weeks but with Semi Ajayi injured and Kyle Bartley suspended, it may be something of a makeshift backline.

Conor Townsend and Dara O’Shea are two young defenders with good technical skills, which could mean they are regular fixtures under Corberan, while versatile midfielder Okay Yokuslu may drop back to the right side of the back three.

Adam Reach and Darnell Furlong may well reprise their roles on the flanks and Taylor Gardner-Hickman deserves to get the nod in midfield, with the tenacious Jayson Molumby a likely partner.

Corberan is not short of wide forward options but John Swift and Jed Wallace simply have to be in the starting XI and combined for the Baggies’ only goal at Millwall last weekend.

With Daryl Dike still injured, Karlan Grant looks most likely to lead the line against United despite a fairly poor goal return this season.