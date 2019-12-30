Molumby sends out message after Millwall’s win over Brentford

Millwall midfielder Jayson Molumby has said it was a “brilliant feeling” to win 1-0 against Brentford on Sunday, adding that the crowd at The Den also played their part.

The 20-year-old, who is on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, provided the key assist for Aiden O’Brien’s winner, relentlessly pressing Brentford’s David Raya Martin into a mistake before laying the ball off for O’Brien to slot home into an empty net.

The result for the Lions put an end to three home games without a win, moving Millwall up to 11th in the league table, just two points off the play-offs.

Speaking to the club website, the 20-year-old midfielder was pleased with the performance and the win.

“It was a brilliant feeling to get that win over the line, credit to the boys,” he said.

The Irish under-21 international also revealed what Gary Rowett told the team to do in the opening stages to try and limit Brentford, praising the Lions fans in the process.

“The gaffer told us before the game that he wanted us to start quickly, get in their faces and not give them any time on the ball.”

“The fans play a big part here, and they did again [on Sunday].”

In what is his first season of senior men’s football, Molumby has come of age at Millwall, and has been one of the side’s consistent performers.

The 20-year-old has made nineteen appearances in all competitions this season for the Lions, starting 16 times in the league.

The Verdict

Molumby showed once again on Sunday why he is highly thought of, putting in an assured performance in the middle of the park for Millwall. It could be argued that in Molumby, the club have got one of the best loan deals of the season in the EFL.

The 20-year-old won three aerial duels during the game, and had a pass completion rate of 89%.