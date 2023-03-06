Molumby misses out, 4-2-3-1: The West Brom XI that Corberan should field v Wigan on Tuesday

West Bromwich Albion will be desperate to get back to winning ways tomorrow evening as they host strugglers Wigan Athletic.

Some would argue that this is the perfect game for the Baggies following their 2-0 defeat against Hull City on Friday night – because they have a great chance of getting three points on the board against a side that have struggled for the majority of the campaign.

Shaun Maloney’s men will be desperate to force their way out of the relegation zone – but may find tonight’s assignment too tough to cope with unless they bring their A-game to the Midlands, with the Latics struggling in front of goal this season.

Scoring just 31 times in 32 league games this term, Albion will fancy their chances of keeping a clean sheet but can’t afford to underestimate an outfit who still have some good ingredients and will be fighting for every ball as they look to secure survival.

Tonight’s hosts also have a number of injury problems to contend with and they will give Maloney’s side some encouragement, although the hosts are still the strong favourites to come away with the three points.

What starting lineup should Carlos Corberan go with though? Should there be any changes? We have picked the 11 we feel he should go with to give them the best chance of boosting their play-off hopes tomorrow night.

Josh Griffiths starts between the sticks once more and will be hoping to do enough to ensure he remains above Alex Palmer in the pecking order when he returns to action.

There’s one change in defence though, with Darnell Furlong coming out for Taylor Gardner-Hickman. Furlong didn’t have his best game at the MKM Stadium and with rotation necessary for this midweek game, having Taylor Gardner-Hickman who can come in and do a job in that position could be useful.

Some would argue that he should start in the middle of the park – but as a natural right-back – he stays in defence for now.

Conor Townsend, Erik Pieters and Dara O’Shea start again though, even with Semi Ajayi available as an option to come in at any point if he’s needed.

In the middle of the park, Nathaniel Chalobah replaces Jayson Molumby who is one booking away from a two-match suspension. With this in mind, rotating the Irishman may serve Corberan well during their upcoming games.

Okay Yokuslu starts alongside Chalobah, with Marc Albrighton on the left in the absence of Grady Diangana, John Swift starting in a central role and Jed Wallace playing out wide.

Swift shouldn’t be playing out wide at any point and Wallace shouldn’t be in the middle, full stop. The former can control games in the middle and the latter’s crossing ability means he’s most useful out wide.

Up top, it has to be Daryl Dike again. He will be hoping to have another successful game at The Hawthorns following his brace against Middlesbrough during his last game in the Midlands.