Midfielder opens door to potential Millwall transfer

Jayson Molumby has said that he will only stay at Brighton if they can guarantee him minutes next season and has opened the door to a potential Millwall return, as quoted by the Irish Mirror.

The midfielder enjoyed a fine campaign out on loan at The Den last season and was a crucial part of Gary Rowett’s side as the Lions challenged for the top six.

Ultimately, the men from Bermondsey fell short but they’ll be eager to go again this season coming and keeping Molumby would be a development that many supporters would be delighted with.

It sounds as though he won’t rule that out at this stage, too, judging by recent comments.

He said:

“It’s up to me to show the Brighton gaffer that I’m ready for the Premier League. It will be brilliant learning off the likes of Adam Lallana but I won’t be spending the season playing nonsense matches like under-23s. If the gaffer can’t guarantee me involvement, I’ll be straight back out on loan.

“I’m sure Millwall would be an option.”

Brighton, of course, signed Lallana on a free earlier this summer after he left Liverpool and it’ll be up to Molumby and the other midfielders to rise to the challenge.

Graham Potter will also need to make his plans for him know, though, as it appears he is wanting minutes more than anything else, and rightly so.

The Verdict

You’d imagine that Millwall would be more than happy to have him for another season at the very least after he proved to be a real regular for the club.

The Lions are building something exciting at the moment and if he can’t get minutes at Brighton, moving back to Bermondsey would surely be an attractive proposition.