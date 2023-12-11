Highlights Reading will try to bounce back from their defeat and aim for a victory against Oxford United.

Despite a difficult season, a win against Oxford United would give Reading fans something to cheer about.

The predicted starting line-up for Reading includes key players like Lewis Wing and Sam Smith, who can make a difference in the game.

Reading will be looking to respond to their weekend defeat by picking up a point or three against arch-rivals Oxford United.

A 3-1 loss against Barnsley on Saturday won't have done much to boost their confidence - but they performed reasonably well at times against the Tykes and will be hoping to put in a good display this evening.

It has been a pretty miserable season for the Royals so far, both on and off the pitch, but they can give their fans something to cheer about with a victory against the U's.

Championship (21st-24th) P GD Pts 21 Fleetwood Town 19 -16 16 22 Carlisle United 20 -14 15 23 Reading 19 -10 13 24 Cheltenham Town 19 -17 13

It won't be an easy assignment though, with Des Buckingham's side doing well for much of this season.

Unfortunately for Buckingham, he hasn't enjoyed the best time since his arrival at the Kassam Stadium, with their 3-0 defeat away at Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon not teeing them up well for this clash.

But the form book will go out the window for this derby. This game is very hard to call - and whoever shows the most bravery may end up coming away with the three points.

Ahead of tomorrow night's clash, we have predicted the Royals lineup that Ruben Selles will put out.

GK: David Button

Selles has stood by Button throughout the campaign, even when he has made mistakes.

Joel Pereira has performed well recently, but with Button starting on Saturday, the latter will probably start again in midweek.

LB: Jeriel Dorsett

Dorsett has been the Royals' best performing left-back so far this season despite the fact he is a natural centre-back.

If he is fit, it would be difficult to see him not starting over Clinton Mola, who has been disappointing for much of his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium so far.

CB: Nelson Abbey

The Berkshire side have conceded a lot of goals with him and Tyler Bindon in defence, but Abbey has been excellent at times this term and has shown real class.

If the duo can stay strong tomorrow evening, they have a chance of winning a point or three for their side.

CB: Tyler Bindon

It has been pointed out many times on social media that Bindon is very good on the floor. But aerially, he needs to try and improve.

The teenager deserves a lot of credit for his performances this season though, because he isn't very experienced.

RB: Andy Yiadom

Having an experienced head at the back could be valuable, with Yiadom able to be a real attacking and defensive asset on the right-hand side on his day.

CDM: Michael Craig

Craig is a very tidy player and has formed a great partnership with Lewis Wing.

He may be young like many other players in the starting lineup, but he has proved to be a real asset and deserves a chance to start in a game of this magnitude.

CDM: Lewis Wing

Wing has been one of the Royals' best players this term.

He can make things happen in the middle of the park and could be hugely valuable in the final third tomorrow. Starting him is a no-brainer.

LW: Caylan Vickers

Vickers has been excellent so far this season and has been unlucky not to secure more game time.

Attracting plenty of interest from other sides, he could have another chance to impress tomorrow if he comes in for Paul Mukairu.

CAM: Harvey Knibbs

Knibbs is much better in the centre than out wide.

If he has the opportunity to link up with Sam Smith regularly, it wouldn't be a surprise to see one of them get themselves on the scoresheet.

RW: Femi Azeez

Azeez has been brilliant in recent weeks and his performance at the weekend will have given him more confidence.

When on top form, he can make things happen. But it remains to be seen which version of Azeez we will see against the U's.

ST: Sam Smith

Smith has proved to be a great signing thus far - but he has gone a while without getting himself on the scoresheet.

Tomorrow night would be a great night for him to score in what is a very important game.