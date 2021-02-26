Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Modern day Shakespeare’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Yohan Benalouane’s Derby message

Published

8 mins ago

on

Yohan Benalouane has sent a passionate message to Nottingham Forest fans ahead of tonight’s East Midlands derby clash at Pride Park.

Yesterday marked two years since the Reds picked up a 1-0 home win under the City Ground lights, with the defender tapping home from close-range after only two minutes.

It proved to be the game’s decisive goal, with Martin O’Neill’s side nullifying Frank Lampard’s play-off chasing Rams.

Forest will hope to score a goal as early as Benalouane’s tonight, as they look to extend their winning run and claim bragging rights over their arch rivals once again.

Benalouane, who is still a popular figure amongst Forest fans largely because of that goal, has took to Twitter to send a passionate message to supporters.

As alluded to before, Benalouane remains a popular figure amongst supporters, and here’s how most of them reacted to him insisting that the “Forest is now allowed for sheep”…


