Mo Barrow issues message to Swansea City as Wembley showdown with Brentford lingers

Swansea City nerves will be settling in now, with the Championship play-off final against Brentford just over an hour away from kicking off.

Steve Cooper’s side moved themselves past Barnsley over two legs in the semi-finals, impressively reaching Wembley and setting up this clash with Brentford.

Ahead of the game, the Swans have received a host of messages of support, with former winger, Mo Barrow amongst them.

Barrow took to his personal Twitter account to say:

Good luck the swans 🦢 today give everything 🙏🏾 @SwansOfficial pic.twitter.com/EaFDAQ08fO — Modou Barrow (@modoubarrow14) May 29, 2021

Barrow made 55 appearances for Swansea between 2014 and 2017, but managed to score just two goals for the club in that time.

He had loans with Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United, before the now 28-year-old linked up with Reading FC.

Can you name the Swansea City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 2020/21 Matt Grimes Jay Fulton Marc Guehi Connor Roberts

Cooper’s side are looking to end a three-year stay in the Championship by beating Brentford at Wembley this afternoon.

Andre Ayew and Matt Grimes were the Swans’ heroes in the semi-finals, scoring a goal in each leg to secure a 2-1 aggregate win over Barnsley.

There was also a solid defensive effort from Marc Guehi and Ben Cabango, as well as Freddie Woodman in goal.

That trio will have to be on top of their game this afternoon to deny Ivan Toney, who has scored 32 goals this season for Brentford.