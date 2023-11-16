Highlights Kamil Jozwiak has performed much better in Major League Soccer in the US than he did during his time at Derby County in England.

Jozwiak led Charlotte FC in assists with seven and had a solid return of four goals and 12 assists in his overall tenure in MLS.

Derby County's lack of attacking impetus and a porous defense, coupled with poor management, contributed to Jozwiak's underwhelming performance during his time at the club.

Kamil Jozwiak departed Derby County last March after two years with the club.

Major League Soccer was his destination and the Polish international has performed much better stateside than he did in England.

As Derby battle to get out of League One alongside the likes of Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers, the club may be feeling some regret when watching Jozwiak deliver in the U.S.

How has Kamil Jozwiak performed in the US?

Kamil Jozwiak’s second season with Charlotte FC has drawn to a close and it ended on a low point in truth.

They were put to the sword by the New York Red Bulls in the Eastern Conference play-in game for the playoffs, losing 5-2 in Harrison, New Jersey.

2022 was the inaugural season for Charlotte as an expansion franchise and interestingly enough, they finished 9th in the East and 19th overall, the exact same as this year.

For the bulk of this campaign they were a side galvanized by the sad passing of Anton Walkes.

The English centre-back, formerly of Portsmouth, died in a boating accident back in January at the age of just 25, making them a club that neutrals were rooting for given this tragedy.

Unsurprisingly, Jozwiak’s fellow Pole Karol Swiderski was the top scorer for Charlotte FC once again, netting 12 times in the regular season.

Jozwiak may have only scored twice but he led the team in assists with seven from 26 appearances, a very solid return indeed.

In terms of total goal contributions, the former Derby County man had the fourth most for Christian Lattanzio’s side.

Swiderski, Kerwin Vargas and Justin Meram were the trio ahead of him whilst long-time Aston Villa and Burnley man Ashley Westwood had three goals and four assists to his name.

Looking at Jozwiak’s tenure in MLS to date overall and he has chipped in with four goals and 12 assists from 55 outings, averaging a contribution every 197 minutes.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old scored just once for County in his 61 appearances, adding in four assists too, at a total rate of one contribution every 763 minutes. £3.4 million was spent on Jozwiak.

What went wrong at Derby County for Jozwiak?

Derby County played Championship football for over a decade before suffering relegation down to the third-tier.

In the campaign that saw them face the drop, Jozwiak made 17 appearances, 13 of which were starts, before he made the move mid-season to MLS.

He contributed a single assist to the cause and only managed three total contributions in the prior Championship season, featuring in 41 of the 46 games.

2020/21 was a poor season in general - they avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth and Colin Kazim-Richards’ tally of eight goals was enough to put him atop of the scoring charts.

In general, under Phillip Cocu and then Wayne Rooney, there was a lack of attacking impetus paired with a porous defence and that is always a recipe for disaster in a league as competitive as the Championship.

Cocu is currently out of work whilst Rooney is struggling in the early days of his Birmingham City tenure but the players were at fault just as much as the management.

Jozwiak showed flashes of brilliance there is no doubt about that, and when he arrived at Pride Park, a lot was expected of him.

The Pole was touted to be a difference-maker in the attack but his intricate dribbling abilities never really came to the fore, leading to him being outshone by Tom Lawrence and co.