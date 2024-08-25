Dane Richards’ Burnley career was something that you had to see to believe, with the Jamaican’s time at Turf Moor ending as soon as it began.

Even the most dedicated of Clarets fan will struggle to recollect his brief time at the club in 2013, as he made the move from Vancouver Whitecaps to Lancashire to help fire the club back to the Premier League.

But although both he and his new employers will have had high hopes as he made his way over the Atlantic, things couldn’t have been any more disastrous in reality, as he mustered little more than an hour in a claret and blue shirt.

It started with so much hope, and ended with the dreaded substitution of a substitute, before he packed his bags for Norway just months later. Here is the story of the brief career of Dane Richards.

Dane Richards earns Burnley move after impressive MLS career

It may be odd thinking back now, but a lot was expected of Richards as he made the move to England, with his performances in the MLS catching the eye.

With 21 goals in 147 games for New York Red Bulls, the Jamaican moved to the Whitecaps a matter of months before Burnley came calling, and had already netted twice in seven appearances for the Canadians.

Then-manager Eddie Howe was delighted to get the deal over the line for the wide man, with the current Newcastle United boss telling the club website: "He is quick and direct and has a real turn of pace.

"I think he will be joining us at a good time in January, hopefully to give us a push in the second half of the season.

"He has good international experience, he is a good age and we're looking forward to adding Dane to the squad."

Dane Richards Burnley stats, all competitions (Soccerbase) Appearances 2 Starts 0 Minutes played 66

But with Sean Dyche replacing Howe before the year was out, the reality was quite different to what was imagine as he touched down at Turf Moor, with a whirlwind two months about to unravel.

Dane Richards’ Burnley career comes to abrupt end

A matter of days after signing on the dotted line for the Clarets, Richards was in first-team action for his new side, with a trip to Barnsley in the FA Cup third round.

Whether it was the jet lag or the change of scenery, the immediate viewing was that the new recruit seemed off the pace in Yorkshire, with an out of sorts appearance already casting doubt over Richards’ future at the club.

It took until the end of the next month for him to be relied upon once again, as he replaced the injured Dean Marney in a league clash with Huddersfield Town on the 15-minute mark.

But just as before, Richards barely made an impact on the game, and had the ignominy of being hauled off himself on the hour mark, before never being seen around the club again.

A loan deal with Bodo/Glimt soon followed, before his contract was torn up so he could move to Norway for good, as he hurried out the side exit at Turf Moor with the minimum of fuss.

As transfer go this one was downright bizarre - with Richards looking like a raffle winner during his brief cameos on the flanks - in a move that will leave Burnley fans struggling to remember a more peculiar signing in recent history.