MLS and A-League interest surfaces in experienced Portsmouth man

Portsmouth midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe has multiple offers on the table, as per a report from Portsmouth-based outlet The News.

It was reported last week that AFC Wimbledon had set their sights on the 29-year-old, with this latest update stating that there is now interest coming from the MLS and A-League.

The same report has revealed that Louis Thompson’s double leg-break will not help pay a way for Tunnicliffe’s return in Danny Cowley’s first-team plans, with the experienced midfield still available for transfer.

Portsmouth are keen to find a suitor from England in order to be certain that a deal can be completed before the closure of the transfer window early next month.

The hardest Portsmouth FC quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 Who did Portsmouth beat in the 2007/08 FA Cup final? Chelsea Bristol City Swansea City Cardiff City

Pompey are demanding quite a small fee for the midfielder’s services with Tunnicliffe possessing a year left on his current deal with the south coast club.

The verdict

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out and where the immediate next step is for Tunnicliffe, as he certainly possesses the ability to remain in League One.

The clubs from the MLS and A-League who are currently chasing him would need to act fast if they are to agree a deal, given the complications that could arise in a deal like this.

Starting last season off excellently, Tunnicliffe has had a decent enough spell since arriving on the south coast last summer.

However, the competition levels in midfield are extremely high at Fratton Park, and subsequently, his departure would make a lot of sense for all involved.