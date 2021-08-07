MK Dons weighing up move for 37-year-old as search for Martin replacement continues

MK Dons are considering a swoop for Dundee manager James McPake, according to BBC Sport.

The Dons are on the lookout for a new manager following Russell Martin’s recent departure to Swansea City, with their League One campaign getting underway this afternoon.

As exclusively reported by Football League World, Jody Morris has been contacted by the club as they continue to sound out potential replacements for Martin.

But Dundee manager James McPake is now being considered by the Dons as they look to make a swift managerial appointment.

McPake retired from playing in 2018 and took up a coaching role in Dundee’s academy, before being named caretaker boss in 2019.

Following Jim McIntyre’s departure, McPake was then named permanent manager, and he since won 36 of his 78 games in charge.

McPake was named Scottish Championship Manager of the Year last season after guiding Dundee to promotion to the SPFL.

Dundee beat Kilmarnock to secure a return to the Scottish Premiership, and they drew 2-2 with St Mirren upon their return to the division last week.

The Dons take on Bolton this afternoon, with Dean Lewington taking interim charge as the search for a new boss goes on.

The Verdict

It looks like it would be a coup for the Dons to bring in McPake.

He did ever so well to get Dundee back into the Premiership last season, and he is a young, exciting manager with big potential.

He looks a similar profile to Martin, and I believe a young, progressive manager is what this group of players need going forward to get the best out of them.