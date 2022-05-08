MK Dons vs Wycombe Wanderers: Confirmed line ups as team news emerges at Stadium MK

Wycombe Wanderers will be hoping for a second visit to Wembley in quick succession, with MK Dons standing in their way.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side ran out as 2-0 winners at Adams Park on Thursday evening, with the Chairboys dominating the clash at their Buckinghamshire home.

Staying within the county, Wycombe travel to face an MK Dons side who narrowly missed out on automatic promotion and have proven to be an extremely dangerous outfit throughout this campaign.

Liam Manning has seen tremendous success since taking charge rather suddenly at the start of the campaign, with the Dons’ exciting brand of attacking football paying dividends.

The Dons will be eager to start brightly and really impose themselves on a Wycombe side who managed Thursday night’s clash to perfection.

MK Dons

Liam Manning has made two changes from the side that were beaten 2-0 by the Chairboys.

Theo Corbeanu and Hiram Boating have both come into the starting XI, with David Kasumu and the suspended Josh McEachran missing out.

Starting XI: Cumming, Darling, O’Hora, Lewington, Kesler Hayden, Coventry, Boateng, Harvie, Corbeanu, Parrott, Twine

Subs: Ravizzoli, Watson, Smith, Kasumu, Baldwin, Kemp, Wickham

Wycombe Wanderers

Gareth Ainsworth has named an unchanged starting XI from Thursday’s clash, with Jack Grimmer and Lewis Wing settling for a spot on the bench.

Starting XI: Stockdale, McCarthy, Stewart, Tafazolli, Jacobson, Gape, Scowen, McCleary, Horgan, Obita, Vokes

Subs: Dickinson, Grimmer, Wheeler, Wing, Kaikai, Akinfenwa, Forino