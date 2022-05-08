MK Dons v Wycombe Wanderers: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

MK Dons welcome Wycombe Wanderers to the Stadium MK this evening in the second leg of the League One play-off semi-finals, with the Chairboys carrying over a two-goal advantage from Thursday night’s victory.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side, who dominated the first leg, will be looking to frustrate Liam Manning’s team to secure a second visit to Wembley in relatively quick succession, following their promotion to the Championship via the play-offs during the 2019/20 campaign.

Narrowly missing out on automatic promotion, the Dons will be hoping to book their place at Wembley but know they will have to be on top form.

The relentlessness and physicality shown by Ainsworth’s side in the first leg stumbled MK Dons at Adams Park, with Manning’s side looking to cause havoc with the ball on home soil.

With a place at Wembley at stake, it is set to be an entertaining clash at MK Dons’ Buckinghamshire home, with the Chairboys making the short trip.

Latest team news

With MK Dons seemingly picking up no fresh injury concerns, one player they will be without is midfielder Josh McEachran, following his red card on Thursday.

It is expected that Tennai Watson and Mo Eisa will still be missing for the second leg, with Kaine Kesler Hayden likely to continue operating at right wing-back with limited competition, whilst Troy Parrott and Scott Twine could lead the line again.

Wycombe also picked up no new injury issues during the first leg, with it being a strong possibility that Ainsworth could name the same starting XI.

The likes of Lewis Wing, Jack Grimmer and Sullay Kaikai could be pushing for starting XI inclusion too.

Score prediction

In what is set to be an entertaining clash between two excellent sides, it will be no surprise to see a narrow MK Dons victory but not a result that will prevent Wycombe from reaching Wembley.

2-1 to MK Dons.

Is there a live stream?

Tonight’s clash will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 18:30 BST, with the Sky Sports programme starting at 18:00 BST.