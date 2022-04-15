MK Dons v Sheffield Wednesday: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

MK Dons face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday night in a huge clash in the promotion race.

Liam Manning’s side are currently fighting for an automatic promotion place with a three point lead over 3rd place Rotherham United going into the weekend.

The gap to Wednesday is 10 points going into Saturday’s game, giving MK Dons the edge in the battle for the play-offs.

But Milton Keynes-based club will be hoping to push for an automatic promotion place, with the team knowing Rotherham’s result before this game kicks off.

Wednesday will also know how their rivals in the top six battle will have performed before this clash begins, with Darren Moore’s side level on points with both 6th and 7th place going into the weekend’s action.

Latest team news

Manning’s side suffered a 1-1 draw with Wimbledon last time out, meaning a change or two could be an option for the side.

Mohamed Eisa could come in up front in place of Connor Wickham, with Theo Corbeanu also hoping to return to action.

Otherwise, there are no fresh injury concerns for the team going into this crunch clash at the top of the table for MK Dons.

Quiz: Do Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Both clubs have a stadium under 35,000 capacity Yes No

Meanwhile, Moore will have to weigh up his attacking options.

Callum Paterson and Saido Berahino could both be in line to replace Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Josh Windass is still out of contention with an injury, but otherwise there are no fitness concerns in the team.

Score prediction

The sides will share the spoils, 1-1.

Is there a live stream?

The game is being broadcast live on UK TV via Sky Sports, with coverage beginning on Sky Sports Main Event at 19:30.

This will also be available as a live stream with a Now TV subscription via the Sports Pass.

What time is kick-off?

The clash kicks off at 19:45.