Milton Keynes Dons are the latest name to be linked for a move to sign Elliot Embleton from Sunderland this summer, amid previous reports stating Blackpool have an interest.

This is according to Alan Nixon, who has tipped Mike Williamson's side to complete another ambitious signing this summer.

So far, the Buckinghamshire side have made several impressive additions as they aim to secure promotion to the third tier. These notable signings include the likes of Tom Carroll, Tommy Leigh, and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, among others.

Embleton would realistically top that list and the signing would prove a real statement of intent to the rest of the EFL.

This deal won't prove easy though, given his previous exploits at Blackpool, and the Dons hierarchy will have to be on their A-game if they are to secure a deal for the 25-year-old.

Elliot Embleton transfer latest

As stated above, Embleton is a big target for the Dons, who are looking to cap off a historic window. Currently, Nixon believes that Williamson's side are searching for a loan move for Sunderland's number eight, with a view to making it permanent if he plays enough games.

Coming off the back of an injury-hit loan spell at Derby, this sort of clause makes sense, but it is not understood whether the Black Cats would be willing to agree to it.

In contrast, if an offer arrives from the Seasiders, then it is believed it will be a permanent deal. Sunderland would be more willing to accept this, according to reports, with Embleton only having a year left on his contract.

Previously, Derby County had also been linked, but Derbyshire Live confirmed last week that the Rams are no longer in the running.

On the player side of the deal, a return to Bloomfield Road and League One football is surely more appealing. Whilst MK will likely be near the top of League Two, Embleton is far too good for that level, with most people viewing him as a promotion-chasing third-tier player.

For this reason, it would be extraordinary if they were to pull off this deal amid interest from elsewhere.

Embleton will be desperate to reignite his career at Blackpool or MK

Embleton may have mixed feelings about departing Wearside if a move materialises.

On one hand, he will feel like he could have contributed more to his boyhood club, but given his injury issues, he needs a team that will offer him suitable game time.

Elliot Embleton's 2022/23 + 2023/24 appearances record (All competitions) Season Team Appearances 2022/23 Sunderland 24 2023/24 Sunderland 0 2023/24 Derby County 2

Bloomfield Road or Stadium MK could be the perfect venues then, and given his success in 2021 with the Seasiders, it feels like they will be in pole position.

During that loan spell in the second half of the season, he notched four goal contributions, but it was in the play-offs that he truly shone. He scored a crucial goal in the semi-final and provided an assist for Kenny Dougall in the final, playing a pivotal role in securing promotion.

These fond memories will undoubtedly make Blackpool fans eager for a reunion.

For MK, they will know that they cannot compete with this reminiscence, but they do have decent financial backing. This would have to see them outperform a top-tier League One club in this aspect, but you would not put it past them given their amazing exploits in this window.

Embleton will surely just be desperate for minutes, and if MK were to offer these guarantees it is possible he could move down to League Two.