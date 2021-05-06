MK Dons transfer update emerges amidst interest from Championship clubs

Milton Keynes striker Cameron Jerome is said to be unlikely to stay at the club this summer, with the club’s manager Russell Martin telling the MK Citizen that the player has interest in his services from Championship clubs.

The experienced frontman has been in fine form for the Buckinghamshire club and currently has 15 goals to his name this season across all competitions.

However his future with the Sky Bet League One side is uncertain as interest from clubs in the higher division mounts ahead of the summer, meaning that he could well leave Stadium MK.

Speaking about his player’s current situation recently, Martin had this to say on the 34-year-old:

“We’d like him to stay but I feel it’s unlikely to be honest. He might end up staying which would be fantastic, but at this stage he wants to be closer to home.

“And he has interest from the Championship, which at his age is good going. He appreciates how well it has gone here and how much he has enjoyed it.

MK Dons quiz: Does Stadium:MK have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Riverside Stadium Higher Lower

“There are discussions ongoing, but that’s our expectation. We can’t do any more to try and keep him.”

It is unclear as to how long Jerome has left remaining on his current contract with the club, which means there could be a fee involved if he does indeed make a move away this summer.

The Verdict

You can’t really blame Jerome if he does indeed move on this summer as a lucrative move to the Championship is unlikely to present itself to him at this stage in his career.

At the age of 34, he has performed miracles for Milton Keynes and is fully deserving of the plaudits he has received this term after he breathed new life into his career.

I wouldn’t be at all be surprised if he was snapped up by a bigger club, as the Buckinghamshire side would struggle to compete financially with an offer from the second tier.

Given Martin’s comments, I think it would be fair to assume that the veteran frontman sees his future away from Stadium MK.