MK Dons transfer round-up: Pplayer arrives, club figure makes striker admission, 24-year-old handed opportunity

The summer transfer window will as ever, be an important one for MK Dons.

Following a 13th placed finish in League One last season – in what was their second consecutive season at that level – the club will be looking to strengthen their side, to ensure they push on towards the Championship in the coming campaign.

As a result, it is perhaps no surprise to see that there has been a fair few MK Dons transfer stories to have emerged recently.

So here, we’ve taken a look at the biggest bits of Dons transfer pieces to have broken over the course of the past few days.

Watters completes loan move

The latest player to complete a move to the MK Dons this summer, is Cardiff City striker Max Watters.

Having joined the Bluebirds during the most recent January transfer window, after scoring 16 goals in 19 appearances for Crawley in the first half of the 2020/21 season.

But after making just three appearances for the Championship club following that move, it was announced late last week that the 22-year-old has now joined the Dons on a season-long loan deal that takes Watters to one of the other clubs who were interested in him in January.

Can you get 25/25 on this MK Dons legends quiz?

1 of 25 David Martin currently plays for which Premier League side? Tottenham Hotspur West Ham Arsenal Crystal Palace

More strikers targeted

Despite the addition of Watters, it seems that MK Dons are still targeting more additions to their attacking options in what remains of the window.

Cameron Jerome and Joe Mason have both left the club, while Will Grigg’s loan spell from Sunderland has now come to an end, and it has previously been suggested by manager Russell Martin that he is keen to bring the latter back to the club.

Now, there may be a chance that MK Dons will indeed be working towards that, with the club’s Sporting Director Liam Sweeting now telling their official website that they are keen to strengthen their options “In the wide areas and the top of the pitch”.

Tennai Watson on trial

One other player who could get the opportunity to join MK Dons this summer, is Tennai Watson.

The defender is a free agent following his release from Reading at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract at The Madejski Stadium, having made nine first-team appearances for the Royals.

However, the 24-year-old could soon be back in the EFL. As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Watson is now on trial with MK Dons, as the full-back looks to earn himself a new contract and club ahead of the start of the 2021/22 campaign.