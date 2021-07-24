MK Dons take Bristol City man on trial ahead of potential transfer move

Young Bristol City midfielder James Morton is on trial with League One side Milton Keynes Dons, the Robins have confirmed via their official website.

And Morton will come up against the club he is contracted to this afternoon as the two sides face off in a pre-season friendly at City’s training ground.

The Dons have confirmed that Morton has been training with the club already and seemingly took part in their midweek clash with Coventry City at St. George’s Park, but now they will get to see how he performs against his own team-mates as they go head-to-head later today.

22-year-old Morton has made just one appearance for the Robins, which came last season in the EFL Cup and spent the second half of the campaign on loan at League One side Gillingham, although Steve Evans would only play him once.

Morton has also spent time at Forest Green Rovers and Grimsby Town in the last few years but a good performance against his current employers could lead to a permanent move to Russell Martin’s side.

The Verdict

With Morton having a year remaining on his deal at Ashton Gate, it doesn’t seem as though he’s going to break through into the senior squad – especially if Nigel Pearson has allowed him to go out on trial with another club.

Pearson has added Matty James and Andy King to his midfield ranks this summer, joining the likes of Han-Noah Massengo and Adam Nagy, so that will push Morton even further down the pecking order than he already was.

A permanent move might be the best course of action though – Russell Martin seemingly has a decent eye for a player and despite not having much experience in League One, Morton would definitely bolster the engine room at Stadium MK should a deal be done, and a good performance against City this afternoon would go some way to making it happen.