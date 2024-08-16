Highlights MK Dons make an offer for Dan Crowley, looking to strengthen their squad for promotion from League Two.

Crowley has an impressive record with 25 goals and assists last season, potentially elevating MK Dons' chances for success.

MK Dons have been active in the transfer market, adding creative midfielders and addressing defensive issues to boost their promotion hopes.

MK Dons have reportedly tabled an offer for Notts County midfielder Dan Crowley.

Football Insider have reported that last season's play-off semi-final losers and one of the favourites to get promoted from League Two this season have gone in for Crowley – arguably one of the best players in his position in the division.

The size of the offer sent to Notts by Mike Williamson's side was not stated. If Crowley were to join MK, he would be their 14th addition of the summer.

They have already done business with Notts this summer. Winger Aaron Nemane was the 13th signing that Williamson made this summer, while midfielder Conor Grant went the other way to Meadow Lane.

Dan Crowley's League Two record

The previous campaign was the 27-year-old's first in the fourth tier of English football, and boy did he make some impact. Given the fact that he had played in the Championship and League One in seasons leading up to the last one, it was no surprise that he put up astronomical numbers.

Crowley directly contributed 25 goals and assists in the league for Notts.

Dan Crowley's 23/24 League Two stats Apps 46 Starts 43 Goals 15 Assists 10 Big chances created 18 Key passes per game 2 Stats taken from Sofascore

That, alongside 28 goals from Macaulay Langstaff and 24 assists from Jodi Jones, should have had Notts in the top seven at an absolute minimum. Their defence was so poor though that they finished 14th.

Even in the one game that he has played so far this season, against Tranmere Rovers, the County captain looked a class above. In the 0-0 draw, he created two big chances and played four key passes, as per Sofascore.

They are expected to be in the mix for the play-off spots, but, if they were to lose Crowley, that would severely dent their hopes of gaining promotion this season.

MK Dons's summer so far

It's been non-stop action for MK since they lost to Crawley Town in the semi-final of the post-season mini-tournament. They've added players from the Red Devils like Liam Kelly and Laurence Maguire, but that's not all.

Williamson has had some of the best creative midfielders and hybrid attackers added to his roster over the summer. Tommy Leigh and Joe Pritchard both joined from Accrington Stanley, Callum Hendry was bought from Salford City.

Those three now play alongside Alex Gilbey. That quarter accrued 56 direct goal contributions between them last season. That is an ungodly sum of talent.

Defence was a key area that needed to be addressed though. They've conceded seven in their opening pair of fixtures, but Maguire and Luke Offord, as additions to the backline, should come good based on their previous records at this level.

MK Dons must get promoted if the sign Crowley

If Williamson doesn't go one better this time round, with the squad he has now plus Crowley, it may be deemed a sackable offence.

There is no way that this squad, if they add the County midfielder, should not go up. Even if they were to do it via the play-offs, some would still look at them with a side-eye.

Williamson is a brilliant coach; the way he turned this club's fortunes around in the previous campaign proved that. But there will be no excuses for not achieving their goals if this reported pursuit of the 27-year-old comes off.