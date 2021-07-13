MK Dons snap up Bristol City defender

MK Dons have bolstered their defensive options with the acquisition of former Bristol City defender Aden Baldwin, following his departure from the Robins.

Baldwin, who is 24-years old, never made a senior appearance for Bristol City but did enjoy a number of different loan spells, turning out for Bath City, Weston-super-Mare, Cheltenham Town and most recently Eastleigh in the Vanarama National League.

The centre-back began his career at Forest Green Rovers before making the switch to Ashton Gate, even making his debut for the Green Devils in the Gloucestershire Senior Challenge Cup against their local rivals Cheltenham.

A man who has struggled with injuries in his short career, Baldwin’s football league venture never really took off when on loan at Cheltenham as a knee injury, which he suffered against the Dons, cut his loan spell short. It’s a new beginning for the defender, who becomes Russell Martin’s sixth addition of the Summer.

Baldwin spoke on joining the Dons, saying via the MK Dons site: “I’m really excited to be signing here. It’s good to get this done early doors, before the start of the season, and I can’t wait to get started for real.

“I had a spell training here two seasons ago but the Gaffer was happy for me to come back for this pre-season. I like to think I’ve been able to show the manager and the coaching staff what I’m able to do and I’m grateful to now be an MK Dons player. I can’t wait to get going now. Hopefully I can get a full pre-season under my belt so I can be all guns blazing for the first game.”

Martin also commented on his newest acquisition, saying via the club site: “We’ve known of Aden for a while, with Luke (Williams) having worked with him before at Bristol City and having watched him a number of times. He came in this summer so we could see where he was at physically and we’ve been impressed with his athleticism but also his attitude and his desire – he’s taken on board what we’ve asked of him.

“He can play anywhere across the backline so provides us with another excellent option in defence. We’re excited about Aden and what he can achieve here.”

The verdict

Despite not flourishing with his injury record or experience as a Football League player, Baldwin supplies defensive stability and some extra back-up in the MK Dons squad. Along with, Martin who is an experienced defender, he’ll know the correct attributes he expects to see in his defenders, and is clearly impressed with what Baldwin brings to the squad.