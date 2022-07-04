MK Dons set to win transfer battle for former Derby County player

MK Dons are expected to complete the signing of Bradley Johnson on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old midfielder is available on a free transfer after his deal with Blackburn Rovers expired last week and he is on the lookout for a new club.

And, according to Football Insider, despite plenty of rival interest in the ex-Derby County man, it’s MK Dons who are to win the race for his signature.

They state that talks between the League One outfit and the player have gone well and they’re now at an ‘advanced’ stage, with the expectation that it will be signed off.

Liam Manning is keen to strengthen his squad for what he hopes will be another promotion push next season after his side lost in the play-off semi-final to Wycombe earlier this year.

The MK Dons chief has already had to deal with a few key players leaving, with Harry Darling having moved to Swansea and Scott Twine joining Burnley.

Johnson would bring plenty of high level experience to the MK Dons squad, having spent most of his career in the top two divisions in English football.

The verdict

This would be a good addition for MK Dons as they need to beef up the squad and Johnson would be someone who can play an important role next season.

He is still technically good enough to fit into the team and the way that Manning wants them to play, whilst his experience could be invaluable in the dressing room and improving the mentality.

From Johnson’s perspective, it’s a chance to play more often than he did at Blackburn so it’s a good move for all parties.

