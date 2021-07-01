MK Dons set to win race for 24-year-old amid earlier Rangers interest

MK Dons are set to beat Rangers to the loan signing of Blackpool midfielder Ethan Robson, according to Football Insider.

Robson joined Blackpool on a two-year deal with the option of a third last summer, following his release by Sunderland.

The 24-year-old made 28 appearances in League One last season, scoring his only goal for the club in a 3-0 EFL Trophy win over Leeds United in November.

But a loan move away from Bloomfield Road now looks to be in the offing for Robson, with Blackpool now preparing for life in the Championship after winning the League One play-offs.

According to Football Insider, MK Dons have beaten a host of Scottish clubs to Robson’s signature, with a loan move set to be completed today.

Football Insider report that MK look set to beat Rangers and Motherwell to his signature, too, having made enquires about the midfielder earlier this year.

Russell Martin has made one summer signing thus far, with Scott Twine arriving from Swindon Town after impressing in League One last season.

The Verdict

I quite like this signing for MK Dons.

Robson is a good player and did well at Blackpool last season, but he needs regular game time and I’m not quite sure he is ready for regular Championship football just yet.

But MK will be fighting for promotion next season and are building a nice squad, and Martin’s attacking brand of football should get the best out of him when it comes to pulling the strings from midfield.