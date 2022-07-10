MK Dons set to swoop for Premier League winger

MK Dons are set to sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, a report from The Sun has claimed.

The 19-year-old joined Palace’s youth setup from Chelsea back in 2019, and has since worked himself onto the fringes of the Eagles’ first-team.

Last season saw the teenager get his first taste of senior football with Palace, making two appearances for Patrick Vieira’s side.

Now however, it seems as though he will be moving from Selhurst Park temporarily this summer, in order to experience the first-team game on a more regular basis.

According to this latest update, Rak-Sakyi will now join MK Dons on loan for the coming campaign, in order to get those opportunities.

The move comes after the winger also scored 19 goals and provided six assists in 27 games for Palace’s Under 23s team last season.

It has already been a busy window for MK Dons this summer, with Conor Grant, Matt Dennis, Nathan Holland, Ethan Robson, Jack Tucker, Darragh Burns and Jamie Cumming all joining the club.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather good signing for MK Dons this summer.

The Dons do not currently have a great deal of established senior options in the wing positions at the minute, so they could benefit from some additions in that area ahead of the new campaign.

In Rak-Sakyi, they would be getting an exciting young player to fill that role, who does look as though he is ready to be challenged at first-team level.

You also get the feeling this will be a big opportunity for Rak-Sakyi to show what he can do while playing senior football, with this experience likely to aid his development considerably, meaning this is a move that could work well for all involved.