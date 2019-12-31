MK Dons reject approach from League Two side for three-goal attacker

MK Dons have rebuffed a bid from Salford City for forward Kieran Agard, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Agard fired in 20 league goals last season as the Dons won promotion from League Two, although the striker has seemingly struggled with the step back up to League One level in the current campaign.

The 30-year-old has so far netted just three goals in all competitions for Russell Martin’s side this season, with only one of those strikes coming in the league, with MK Dons currently 21st in the third-tier standings, although they are only being kept from safety by goal difference.

Despite those struggles, it seems Salford are still keen on a move for Agard, with the latest reports claiming that the League Two debutants have already seen an official bid for the attacker rejected, as Ammies manager Graham Alexander looks to add to his attacking options for the second half of the campaign.

Having joined MK Dons from Bristol City in the summer of 2016, Agard has made a total of 163 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 47 times altogether.

Salford are currently 11th in the League Two table, six points adrift of the play-offs following a 4-1 win at Oldham on Sunday afternoon.

The Verdict

I think this could be a really smart signing for Salford, if they are able to pull it off.

Agard’s record at League Two level and experience further up the divisions means he could provide a huge boost for the Ammies in the second half of the season, with the play-offs still not out of reach for Alexander’s side.

This therefore could be a real statement of intent from Salford if they are able to secure Agard’s signature, and it will be interesting to see if he is willing to make that step back down to League Two level in order to make this deal happen.