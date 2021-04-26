MK Dons quiz: Does Stadium:MK have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

MK Dons could be in for a wonderful end of season.

After finishing last term in 19th position in League One the expectation was that the club would likely be preparing for a season of struggle again this time around.

However a late flurry of form has seen the Dons push right into the top end of the table.

MK Dons are firmly in contention to secure a surprise play-off spot this season which means that Stadium:MK could be in contention to host Championship football next term.

The state-of-the-art arena is certainly equipped for football at a higher level, but how does its capacity compare to these 18 others?

Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

