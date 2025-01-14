MK Dons appear set to sign Dan Crowley from their League Two rivals Notts County, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The midfielder was reportedly the subject of a summer bid from MK Dons, but he remained at Meadow Lane, where he has continued to flourish.

If reports are true, then it seems that Scott Lindsey's side are finally going to get their man, who is poised to move to Stadium MK.

Why MK Dons want Notts County's Dan Crowley

It is no surprise that MK Dons have been pursuing Crowley since the summer. Last season, the 27-year-old was an integral figure at Meadow Lane, contributing 16 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

This season has been more of the same for the former Arsenal man, who currently has four goals and seven assists to his name.

Having made a wealth of moves throughout his career, it seems that Crowley has found consistency at Notts County and has proved he is a top player at League Two level.

The attacking midfielder's season statistics make for exceptional reading, with Crowley ranking in the top 99 percentile for expected assists, pass completion and key passes in League Two.

With the 27-year-old out of contract in the summer, now is the perfect opportunity for MK Dons to land one of their rivals' key players.

Dan Crowley's 2024/25 League Two statistics - per FootyStats Statistics Total Percentile Appearances 18 54 Goals 4 81 Goal involvement 10 94 Assists 6 98 Expected assists 7.22 99 Pass completion rate 91.07% 99 Key passes 39 99

Dan Crowley transfer could derail Notts County promotion push

While Crowley's numbers tell a story of their own, the creative midfielder means much more to the Magpies than just numbers.

The midfielder is a natural leader and his influence over the rest of his team cannot be underestimated. At 27, he is playing in his prime and this has been reflected in his creativity for the Magpies.

Notts County currently sit in sixth position on 40 points and are well on course to achieve a play-off finish at a minimum this season, but losing Crowley now could scupper that.

Players of the attacking-midfielder's ilk are hard to come by in League Two and finding a natural replacement in the space of a few weeks would be near impossible.

With MK Dons only six points off the play-off places and with two games in hand, the transfer of Crowley could play a pivotal role in the promotion race.

While Notts County were able to fend off interest from MK Dons in the summer, this fresh report feels more substantial, especially given Crowley's contract situation.

If MK Dons do pull off the deal, then the transfer is sure to alter the narrative of the season, with both clubs vying for promotion to League One.