MK Dons player on Swansea City’s radar as Russell Martin eyes up January swoop

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin is looking into a move for Milton Keynes Dons’ stopper Andy Fisher when the January transfer window opens, according to Wales Online.

The 23-year-old, who came through the academy of Blackburn Rovers, joined the League One side in 2020 when Martin managed them and he was the first-choice at Stadium MK, seeing off competition from Lee Nicholls in-between the sticks.

Fisher kept 11 League One clean sheets last season in 39 outings and he’s started the current campaign in top form as well, only conceding 18 times in 14 matches with three clean sheets.

Steven Benda started the 2021-22 season as Martin’s first-choice at the Liberty Stadium but after just five matches and a 3-1 loss to Preston North End, the German was replaced by the more experienced Ben Hamer.

But with the latter’s contract expiring at the end of the season, Martin is seemingly looking at more long-term options and Fisher appears to be his top target going forward.

The Verdict

This is a deal that would make a lot of sense due to Martin being the one to give Fisher his break in the EFL with the Dons.

It’s well-known now that Martin has a very unique style of play and he really likes his goalkeeper to be the one to start attacks sometimes with the ball at their feet, and he was able to coach Fisher into doing just that.

Steven Benda tried it earlier in the season and it didn’t quite work, whilst Ben Hamer probably isn’t quick enough to play the role that Martin wants from his stopper.

MK Dons would likely demand a decent fee for the 23-year-old in January but Swansea will surely be confident of doing a deal.