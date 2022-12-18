MK Dons plan to hold talks with 43-year-old about managerial vacancy

MK Dons are keen to speak to former Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson about the managerial vacancy in Buckinghamshire, according to The Sun (18/12 paper edition; page 62).

The third-tier outfit are still on the prowl for a new manager following the dismissal of Liam Manning, who managed to guide his former team to the play-offs last term but fell at the penultimate hurdle against Wycombe Wanderers.

But instead of building on that in the summer, officials at Stadium MK let three of their best assets go with David Kasumu departing on the expiration of his contract, Harry Darling making the move to reunite with Russell Martin and Scott Twine being sold to Burnley.

This was a big blow for Manning who was unable to take his side to the heights they reached last season – and they are even involved in a relegation battle at this stage with their summer additions failing to fill the void created by major departures.

Securing a 2-0 victory away at Portsmouth yesterday, they are now in a better position than they were at the start of play yesterday but still sit 22nd with the club still three points adrift of safety at this stage.

In their quest to get themselves out of this mess though, they want to hold talks with Richardson and in a big boost for them, the 43-year-old is open to a return to football already following his departure from Wigan last month.

The Verdict:

Richardson can count himself unlucky to be out of a job at this point – because he didn’t have a lot to work with following the end of the summer with another recently promoted side in Sunderland doing much more than them in terms of big signings during the previous window.

With the Black Cats strengthening considerably and some clubs tipped to be relegated before the start of the season currently doing reasonably well, including Birmingham City and Reading, it may be a tall order for them to escape the jaws of relegation.

However, there was still plenty of time for the Latics to get themselves out of relegation danger and this is why Richardson will be frustrated at the fact he couldn’t get them out of danger before being sacked.

If he’s to be appointed by MK Dons, the third-tier outfit will need to provide him with a decent amount of funds to spend next month to give him the best chance of keeping them afloat.

He may be a talented coach – but the 43-year-old will need to put his stamp on the squad because this is a squad that requires fresh blood and fresh voices – with Richardson able to provide the latter himself.