MK Dons near deal for EFL talent amid recent interest from Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Portsmouth

Zak Jules looks set to complete a deadline day move to MK Dons, according to Football Insider.

The Walsall defender has been the subject of intense interest so far during the January transfer window with his contract at the club due to expire at the end of the season.

With no agreement reached on an extension it has led to interest from a number of clubs who have been keen to make a move for the 23-year-old.

Reports have claimed that Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town are keen on a move for Jules, however it seems that his future has now been decided.

After submitting a formal bid on Friday, MK Dons have stepped up their interest in the centre-back and are now on the cusp of announcing an agreement.

Jules has been hugely impressive for Walsall this term having made 20 appearances for the League Two club and scoring two goals in the process.

A step up to League One level will be a big step for defender, but with his best years very much ahead of him the towering centre-back will be hoping to hit the ground running with MK Dons.

The verdict

This is a great opportunity for Zak Jules.

While the reported interest from the Championship didn’t come to fruition it’s still a big opportunity for the 23-year-old to secure a move to MK Dons.

Under Russell Martin he’ll be hoping to learn huge amounts and as far as he’s concerned it’s a move that could only be the start of his upward trajectory in the game.