MK Dons midfielder speaks out amid Rangers, Norwich and Burnley transfer speculation

After some impressive performances not just this year but over the last few seasons, Scott Twine is now generating plenty of interest from higher up the football pyramid.

According to an exclusive report from Football League World, there are three sides still keen to sign him even with the transfer window shut. It’s Rangers who fancy taking him over to Scotland, while Burnley and Norwich are both also keeping tabs on the attacking midfielder.

It looks like MK Dons may have to get used to fending off interest from other teams then but amid all this speculation, the 22-year-old has revealed to the MK Citizen that he hasn’t thought about any interested parties and claims he is ‘enjoying himself’ at his current side.

With 13 goals and nine assists in just 30 league games for his club so far this year, he is certainly thriving in that environment. Considering his age too, it is an impressive haul for a player who a year earlier had looked just as bright for Swindon.

It looks like he is going from strength-to-strength then and he has certainly helped MK Dons out in their bid for promotion. With the attacking midfielder performing like one of the best players in the entire league, he has helped drag his side well into the reckoning for an automatic promotion spot.

These showings have led to interest from much higher up the divisions and even from Rangers in the SPL, who could offer him European football. Twine though has batted off the interest in his services over the course of the winter window and revealed to the MK Citizen that he is happy at his current side.

He said: “It wasn’t something I thought about [the interest in him]. I just concentrated on my football.

“All I want to do is enjoy myself and I’m doing that at the minute – that’s when I play my best. I’m loving it here, the way we play, it suits me perfectly. I’m loving it.”

The Verdict

Scott Twine may not be thinking about the interest in his services or a life away from MK Dons at the moment but that interest is not going to die down anytime soon with the way he is playing.

The 22-year-old has shown that he is well capable of being one of the best producers in the attacking third of the pitch in perhaps the entire EFL. He’s certainly one of the best in League One right now and it is no wonder that teams are clamouring to sign him.

His future certainly lies a lot higher up the football pyramid and if MK Dons can’t seal a promotion to the Championship come the end of the current campaign, then you would have to think that he could be playing in the second or even top flight of English football irrespective of how his current team do.

Twine has the potential to thrive in the Championship and he could get the chance to do so sooner rather than later.