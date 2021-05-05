MK Dons man attracting significant Championship transfer interest

MK Dons midfielder David Kasumu is attracting interest from several unnamed Championship clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, a report from The Daily Telegraph has claimed.

Kasumu has endured a difficult campaign this season that has seen him struggle for game time somewhat as a result of injuries.

Never the less, the 21-year-old has still made 64 appearances in all competitions for the League One side’s senior team, scoring two goals, having graduated through their academy.

Now it seems as though some of Kasumu’s performances, have attracted a considerable amount of interest.

According to this latest update, several Championship clubs are pursuing a move for the midfielder, who has helped his side to a four-match unbeaten run since his return to action last month.

As things stand, MK Dons are currently tenth in the League One table, although they seven points adrift of the play-off places going into the final game of the season.

The Verdict

It is perhaps not a huge surprise that this interest in Kasumu has emerged.

The midfielder is someone who does seem to be capable of making a positive impact on that MK Dons team, even at such an early stage of his career, highlighting the potential he possesses.

As a result, he could be a useful asset in the years to come for whichever club is able to secure his services, meaning there could be something of a battle for his signature here.

Indeed, with that in mind, it will be interesting to see which clubs do take an interest in Kasumu once the summer transfer window opens.