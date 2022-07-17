MK Dons make fresh approach for forward amid rival interest

MK Dons have made a fresh bid for Acctington Stanley’s Colby Bishop according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

MK Dons have submitted a new bid for Bishop who caught the eye with his performances for Stanley last season and are looking to move ahead of Portsmouth in the race for the striker’s signature.

According to Nixon, Accrington are prepared to sell if the price is right and MK Dons are making a fresh bid for Bishop, though it is claimed to be substantially below Stanley’s valuation.

This comes after Portsmouth sent scouts to watch Bishop in Accrington’s friendly against Stoke last week as they look to address their striker situation.

With Joe Pigott being added to the ranks at Fratton Park and Will Grigg at Stadium MK, neither side are showing signs of slowing down as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Accrington brought Bishop from non-league and has been a steady source of goals since his arrival in 2019, scoring 31 times in 109 games for Stanley.

The Verdict

It seems that both sides have upped their interest in the forward, giving Accrington plenty of power in the move.

With both sides now in the mix, it seems the valuation for Bishop will have to be met, otherwise both sides could miss out, and Stanley keep hold of their star forward.

With MK Dons losing plenty of goals and creativity from their side, they will need to move quick to address the missing components of their squad ahead of new League One campaign.