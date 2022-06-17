MK Dons leading race for 22-year-old despite Reading and Bolton Wanderers interest

MK Dons are the side most likely to land Jack Tucker on a deal from Gillingham this summer, as reported by Alan Nixon via his Patreon.

The defender has been the subject of plenty of interest so far this summer, with Reading also keen to try and get a deal done, as well as plenty of sides in the third tier with the Dons.

The 22-year-old has spent the entirety of his career with Gillingham so far but could end up on his way out this summer. He managed 44 league appearances last time out and was a key part of the squad despite their relegation to the fourth tier of English football.

Because of the fact he was so solid for the Gills and with the side now in League Two, there are clubs from higher up the pyramid now sniffing around the youngster and hoping to try and get a deal done. MK Dons appear to be the team most likely to land the defender now too, with Alan Nixon claiming that a deal is close.

That’s despite interest from both the Championship and other sides in the same division as the Dons. Tucker though looks likely to leave Gillingham this summer considering the level of interest and it comes as no surprise that he could be on his way out of the exit door, with the chance to stay in League One presenting itself via these interested parties.

The League One outfit will be hoping to wrap up a deal soon then to ensure their backline is solid ahead of the next campaign.

The Verdict

Jack Tucker has already proven that he can be a very good option at the back in League One – and so the drop down to the fourth tier was always likely to get clubs from that division trying to keep him there.

It looks like it might happen too, with MK Dons seemingly closing in on a deal. That could be a move that really benefits the player too, with the side sitting right at the top end of the third tier and likely to be involved in another push for third tier promotion next season.

The defender though certainly doesn’t look like he will stay on in League Two. Considering his performances for Gillingham, he looks far too good to stay at the club now that they have been relegated and the side could potentially use the funds from any sale to improve their squad elsewhere.

The likes of Reading and Bolton will be disappointed to miss out on a player who could prove to be a shrewd signing – but for the Dons, it’s a huge boost.